Troopers: One dead, three others hospitalized after Fatal Crash

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Richland County, S.C. (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Northeast Richland County.

The crash happened late Thursday night at 11:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of Legrand Road. That's near I-77 and Farrow Road.

Authorities say the driver of a 2014 Kia Forte was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected after the car ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.

Three other passengers were inside the car including a 35-year-old, 14-year-old and a 6-year-old. Troopers say none of them were wearing seat belts and were taken to Richland Memorial Hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Authorities have not released any names.

We will continue to keep you posted on air and online as we get more information.

© 2017 WLTX-TV