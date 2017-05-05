SC Highway Patrol Names First Female Captain

Capt. Tara Laffin (Photo: SCDPS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has named its first ever female captain.

The agency announced Friday that Tara Laffin has been promoted to her new rank. She succeeds Capt. E.J. Talbot, who recently announced his retirement after 27 years with the department.

In her new role, she'll be the commander of the highway patrol's training division.

"This is an exciting and historical day for the South Carolina Highway Patrol as we not only name the first female captain, but we have an opportunity to promote a strong and forward-thinking leader for this key unit in our agency,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “Capt. Laffin has spent her entire career with the Highway Patrol, including four years in the Training Unit. Capt. Talbot has done an outstanding job and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence in Training.”

Laffin has been with the highway patrol for 22 years. She's most recently served as lieutenant in the Emergency Management Unit, which leads the state’s traffic response during hurricanes and other large-scale disasters.

From 2007-2011, she served in the HP Training Unit as a sergeant and corporal. Prior to that, she served as a corporal in Lexington County. Capt. Laffin began her career with SCHP in 1994 in Dillon County and worked as a road trooper in Kershaw and Richland Counties.

