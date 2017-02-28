SC Irish Travelers Entering Pleas in Racketeering Case

File (Photo: AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Twenty-two people connected with a so-called Irish traveler community in western South Carolina are changing their pleas after they were accused of being part of an organized crime ring.



U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says three change-of-plea hearings are scheduled to happen throughout the day Tuesday in federal court in Columbia.



Earlier this month, local news outlets reported plea agreements showed each defendant would plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering in exchange for the dropping of other federal charges.



An August indictment says the defendants are residents of the Murphy Village community near North Augusta and are itinerant laborers and salesmen who go door-to-door.



The indictment accused them of committing fraud to obtain benefits such as life insurance and food stamps.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.