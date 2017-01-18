SC Lawmaker Accused of Domestic Violence Gets $50K Bond

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - A judge set a $50,000 bond for suspended South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley on a more serious charge of domestic violence.
Prosecutors said at Wednesday's bond hearing that Corley's attack on his wife the day after Christmas was part tof a continuing escalation of violence. Defense attorney John Delgado disputed that, saying just a few days ago, Corley's wife offered to buy her husband a case for his cellphone.
Corley was originally charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence, but an Aiken County grand jury indicted the 36-year-old Republican earlier this month on the more serious charge of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Authorities say Corley punched his wife, drawing blood, and pointed a gun at her in their home.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs