SC Lawmaker Charged with Ethics Charges to Remain Free on Bond

Jim Merrill (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina House majority leader has appeared in court on dozens of charges that are part of a legislative corruption probe.



A judge on Thursday allowed GOP Rep. Jim Merrill of Charleston to remain free from jail on his own recognizance.

Prosecutor David Pascoe last week announced indictments against Merrill including two counts of misconduct in office and 28 counts of ethics violations. Previous Coverage: Jim Merrill Faces Ethics Violations



The 16-year House veteran is accused of illegally profiting from his position. The indictments allege Merrill's public relations and political consulting firm collected more than $1 million from clients who hired him because of his office.



House Speaker Jay Lucas has suspended Merrill until he's either cleared or vacates his seat.



Merrill denies doing anything illegal. He was majority leader from 2004 to 2008.