SC Magistrate Suspended Following Fight

File (Photo: Bullit Marquez AP)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A Newberry County magistrate has been suspended for 45 days because the South Carolina Supreme Court says he was involved in a fight.

Justices announced this week the pusishment for Gordon Blackwell Johnson Sr.

Back in February, Johnson went to a meeting of the Newberry Cotillion Club, according to the justices' order. At the end of the meeting, there was an argument that turned into a physical fight that involved Johnson and someone else at the event.

Both suffered minor injuries.

The justices say Johnson admitted he violated judicial codes of conduct in an agreement reached with the high court for the suspension.

© 2017 WLTX-TV