SC Man Experiences 2nd Total Solar Eclipse

Sumter, SC (WLTX) – One man is just amazed by Monday’s total solar eclipse as he was the first time he saw it back in 1970.

“I looked forward to it every minute and when it happened I looked at the people around me and they were just ecstatic and I was too,” Hap Griffin explained.

Griffin was just 11-years-old when he watched his first total solar eclipse in Sumter.

“Back then I looked in a book and I saw that the next one was coming in August of 2017 and I thought gee whiz I'm going to be old by then and here we are and it worked out good, I'm just glad that I made it,” Griffin smiled.

He said the 47 years of waiting was more than worth it.

“Before you know it, it's over with so it's sort of a bitter sweet thing when it gets there because it goes by so quick,” Griffin said. “I'm fortunate a lot of people have only seen that one.”

Griffin said he is even more thankful that he was able to see it with his grandkids.

“One of them is only 3-years-old he still said that was about the coolest things he'd ever seen,” Griffin said. “To see on their faces, what they thought of the sun going away in the middle of the day and that beautiful corona coming out they were just oohing and ahhing just like everybody else.”

Griffin said he plans to travel to Texas in 2024 to see the next total solar eclipse.

