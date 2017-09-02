SC Man Heads to Texas With Full Trailer of Supplies

A man from Kershaw County is heading to Texas with a trailer full of supplies for Hurricane Harvey survivors. (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A man from Kershaw County is heading to Texas with a trailer full of supplies for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

David Wilks lives in Camden and said he started WetLivesMatter two years ago after the floods hit our state.

“I can identify with people who have lost everything,” Wilks explained.

Wilks lived in Louisiana and was a victim of Hurricane Isaac a few years back.

“I feel blessed to do it,” Wilks said.

His disaster relief efforts date back to Hurricane Katrina.

“That kind of led me to keep pushing forth and helping out when Hurricane Isaac came in and other hurricanes after that and it’s kind of been in my system to just serve people and see what I can do to help out,” he said.

Wilks has been collecting water, clothes, cleaning supplies and food to bring to Houston.

He is going to make three trips in all. He owns Alden Transport & Marine at Lake Wateree and is using those trailers foe the trips.

He said he is thankful the community is partnering with him to make a difference.

"And I had reached out to the school here, Camden Elementary School so that they could offer the children to write a little note in the book that they're giving away and donating,” he said. “So that the child can pick that up while he’s lost everything and have something to either keep or feel special about having and may be that will influence them to do what I'm doing to help others and if we all do that I think the world will be a better place."

He is coordinating with ID Life Corporate in Texas to figure out where to bring the items.

He is taking his first trip Tuesday.

“God commands us to do that,” Wilks said. “When we do that He blesses us more than we can ever imagine and that’s really the background for what I’m doing with this is just to make sure that I can pay it forward and do what I can do to help others.”

If you would like to help, please visit: http://bit.ly/2eudWA4 or http://bit.ly/2vBaPRS

