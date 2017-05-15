SC Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old in Front 6-Year-Old Sister

Antwine Ham (Photo: Darlington County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A Florence County man pled guilty on Monday to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off, according to a statement from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Antwine Ham of Florence pled guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree and one count of kidnapping in front of Judge Paul Burch in Darlington County, according to Wilson.

Investigators say Ham, who was unknown to both girls, abducted them from the side of the road as they walked to a middle school function before sexually assaulting the 16-year-old while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off.

Ham received a 22-year sentence and will have to register as a sex offender upon release, according to the statement.

The case was investigated by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED, and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee of the Attorney General’s Office.

