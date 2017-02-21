Medical Marijuana Bill Advances to Next Step in SC House

(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina House subcommittee has advanced a bill that would make medical marijuana legal in South Carolina.

The panel vote 3-0 Tuesday afternoon to allow the bill to be heard by the full committee, following hours of testimony at the State House.

The proposed measure would allow patients to register with the state to get the drug for use for chronic or debilitating medical conditions, including seizures, muscle spasms, and severe pain. Doctors, patients, and caregivers who are part of the registry would be immune from prosecution.

It would also allow for licensed dispensaries to grow and distribute the marijuana.

Advocates say it's needed to help patients who may seek relief from painful medical conditions. But many law enforcement officials are against the bill, saying marijuana shouldn't be legal under any circumstance.

"I know of no other proposed legislation that has the potential to negatively impact our state and our citizens," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said. "A critical element that proponents hope you overlook is that marijuana is not medicine."

Keel said there needs to be further studies done on the benefits of the drug, and that approval should come at the federal level from the Food and Drug Administration.

But lawmakers also heard from people who said they or their families have been helped by the drug, including 8-year-old Andres Ching, whose sister has mitochondrial disease.

A similar bill is being debated by the South Carolina Senate.

WLTX