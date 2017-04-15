SC Medical Students Host Run and Health Fair

Dozens of people took part in the first ever Healthy Strides 5K Run and Health Fair. (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dozens of people took part in the first ever Healthy Strides 5K Run and Health Fair.

The new event was put on by University of South Carolina medical students at Spirit Communications Park.

“I wanted a chance for our students and my classmates to have a learning opportunity to work with the community and just really show the community that we can help them out," Organizer Daniel Peters explained.

About 130 people took part in the race. There was also food, wellness vendors, and free blood pressure screenings.

Organizers say it's all about promoting healthy living.

“All the students are incredibly intelligent and incredibly compassionate people who want to help out,” Peters said. “We want the community members to take away that there are resources here in Columbia for them to have access to if they want to live happier and healthier lives."

All proceeds went to FoodShare South Carolina, a nonprofit that gives access to fresh produce, recipes and dietary support to low income and underserved communities.

