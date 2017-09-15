SC Mother, 10-Day-Old Baby Missing in Sumter County

Kristen Blackmon, (Photo: Sumter SO)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say they're searching for a missing mother and her 10-day-old child.

Kristen Blackmon, 35, was last seen Thursday, September 14 after leaving a pediatric doctor's office in Sumter with her baby. She was driving a teal in color 1997 Pontiac Bonneville with SC license plate NV 1310.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803.436.2000.

