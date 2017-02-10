SC Musician Casts Ballot For Grammy Awards

Joe Taylor (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Green Pond, SC (WLTX) - It's one of music's biggest nights and a South Carolina musician may help decide who takes home Sunday's Grammy awards.

"There's the background vocals by themselves or just the drums and the way I'm feeling about that, is funky."



A 21 year member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Taylor signed to music label RCA Victor in the 1990's. He has appeared on the Billboard charts, composes for television and film and has crossed paths with the likes Nile Rodgers, Donna Summer, Billy Ocean and David Bowie.



"I can actually trace my career back to Bowie's saxophone player, Steve Elson, so I feel I have a real affinity for all things Bowie."



As a member of The Recording Academy, Taylor places his ballot for some of the world's most popular acts ahead of the Grammys.

He says this year's decision was easy.



"I pretty much swept it for voting for Adele. To have a hit like Hello with basically just the voice and the piano that's worthy of the tip of the hat."



Taylor also advocates on behalf of the organization.



"The recording academy, NARAS, is involved on so many levels throughout the country with regard to developing musicians and creating environments where you musicians can matriculate into becoming professionals."



Just last month, the Grammy Foundation awarded $2000 dollars to Fairfield Central High School's music program.

And as he mixes his latest song from behind this vintage soundboard...once used by the King of Pop for Thriller...Taylor reflects on the memories of yesterday and looking forward to what's to come.



"It's freaky because the music business has changed so much, but it reminds me that it's still all about what comes through the console. It's not about the hype of jive or etcetera, etcetera."

