SC Native Chadwick Boseman Makes Time Magazine Cover Ahead of Black Panther Release

Chadwick Boseman stars as the ruler of Wakanda and its greatest hero in the Marvel superhero film 'Black Panther.' (Video: Marvel Studios)

Jake Grove, Anderson Independent Mail , wltx 7:54 AM. EST February 09, 2018

Anderson native Chadwick Boseman has seen and done much in his career leading up to a starring role in Marvel's newest blockbuster, "Black Panther," coming out on Feb. 16. Now, he can add the cover of Time magazine to the list. 

Boseman and his new film are the focus of the cover story for Time after rave reviews as well as some controversy over boycotts from alt-right groups. 

"Black Panther" will be released on Feb. 16 in theaters worldwide. 

