SC Native Heads to Winter Games

Briauna Jones (Photo: Molly Choma/USABS)

Summerville, SC (WLTX)- A South Carolina native is headed to the Winter Games for Team USA.

Briauna Jones is from Summerville and will be on the U.S. Olympic Women's Bobsled team according to the USA Bobsled team.



Jones is an alternative for the team. She can serve as a substitute for competing athletes during trainings and in case of an emergency or injury.

Briauna got into the sport of bobsledding from her days of running track right up the road at UNC-Charlotte.



