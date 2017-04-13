SC Police Officer Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg police officer has died from injuries sustained in a crash earlier this week.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 39-year-old Jason Gregory Harris passed away at the hospital Thursday.

Officer Harris, who was riding his motorcycle at the time, was driving east on Union Street when he struck a car that was turning left into a driveway, according to state troopers.

Troopers say he was thrown from the motorcycle, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was wearing his helmet at the time.

The other driver also had to be hospitalized.

WSPA-TV reports Harris, a 12-year-veteran with the department, had been shot in the hip by a suspect back in 2011.

The man who shot him, Toby Moore, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

