SC Prisoner Escapes Custody in Union County, Officials Say

Union County, SC (WLTX) - A 41-year-old prisoner escaped custody Friday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Brent Tyson Austin escaped custody at the Union County Courthouse shortly after noon, according to a report.
Officials say Austin then stole a vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck, SC tag GWT 404. The vehicle reportedly has the word, Intimidator, in red letters across the front windshield.
Austin was last seen wearing a black and white striped Union County Jail uniform with "UNION CO JAIL" written in red letters on the back. He is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
If seen, please contact 911 immediately.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs