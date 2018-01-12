SC Prisoner Escapes Custody in Union County, Officials Say

Brent Tyson Austin (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Union County, SC (WLTX) - A 41-year-old prisoner escaped custody Friday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Brent Tyson Austin escaped custody at the Union County Courthouse shortly after noon, according to a report.

Officials say Austin then stole a vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck, SC tag GWT 404. The vehicle reportedly has the word, Intimidator, in red letters across the front windshield.

Sample of 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck. (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Austin was last seen wearing a black and white striped Union County Jail uniform with "UNION CO JAIL" written in red letters on the back. He is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

If seen, please contact 911 immediately.

