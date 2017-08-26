Members of the American Red Cross and the Richmond Fire Department prepare items for flood stricken famlies along the Brazos River on June 3, 2016 in Richmond, Texas. The Brazos River reached a record level on Thursday climbing above 54 feet. (Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(WLTX) -- The American Red Cross has sent 31 volunteers and three emergency response vehicles from South Carolina to help relief efforts in Texas from Harvey.

The Red Cross is mobilizing trained disaster relief workers, kitchen supplies, and ready to eat meals to help in areas affected by Harvey.

More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles have been activated in Texas. The Red Cross is working with government officials in Texas and Louisiana to coordinate response efforts.

SC volunteers leaving to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/zw8ON6VTAq — Red Cross S.Carolina (@RedCrossSC) August 26, 2017

“The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers and staff who are willing to help those in need,” said Louise Welch Williams, Regional CEO. “We remember in SC the comfort that Red Cross volunteers from across the nation can bring.”

If you would like to donate, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

