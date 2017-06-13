WLTX
Close

SC Rep. Gowdy Takes Gavel as House Oversight Chairman

wltx 7:00 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, who led a two-year investigation into the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, is the new chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

House Republicans elected Gowdy, R-S.C., on Tuesday to replace Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who's leaving Congress at the end of the month. The vote follows a recommendation by a GOP steering committee last week. Gowdy assumed the chairman's gavel immediately following the vote.

Gowdy, 52, a former state and federal prosecutor, led the Benghazi inquiry that focused on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and was an outspoken critic of the Obama administration.

As chairman of the 42-member committee, he leads oversight of the Trump administration, including a budding investigation into possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

© 2017 Associated Press

wltx

House GOP Taps Rep. Gowdy For Oversight Committee Chairman

wltx

SC's Trey Gowdy Takes Himself Out of Running for FBI Job

wltx

South Carolina's Trey Gowdy Could be FBI Candidate

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories