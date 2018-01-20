SC Reps. Joe Wilson, Ralph Norman Forfeit Pay Amid Government Shutdown

(Photo: US Rep. Joe Wilson)

(WLTX) - U.S. Representatives Joe Wilson (SC-02) and Ralph Norman (SC-05) have requested their pays be withhold during the course of the government shutdown.

Both congressmen issued letters to the Chief Administrative Office requesting no pay until the shutdown is resolved.

In a statement, Wilson said:

“Senator Schumer and Senate Democrats had the option to keep the government open and provide funding for at-risk children and our troops, but instead American families are experiencing a shutdown. Thousands of families at Fort Jackson and the Savannah River Site could potentially face smaller paychecks as a result of this dilemma. If my constituents are feeling this pain, Members of Congress should as well."

Norman stated that “Democrats have used our troops as political pawns and I find it reprehensible that any Member of Congress would accept pay while our troops are not guaranteed the same."

