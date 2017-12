About 20 bears were killed along Upstate South Carolina roadways in 2016, and the total has already climbed above 30 this year. (Photo: S.C. Department of Natural Resources)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina lawmaker wants to make sure hunters and others aren't charged with anything if they kill an animal attacking them.



Sen. Chip Campsen is sponsoring a stand your ground law for animals for the 2018 session that would prevent wildlife officers from charging someone with killing an animal out of season or without a license if they are acting in self-defense.



The Isle of Palms Republican told The Charleston Post and Courier that he became aware of the gap in state law while researching other legislation.



Department of Natural Resources officials say they wouldn't charge someone in these cases, but they are happy to have their practice set into law.



Wildlife officials didn't charge a hunter who killed a bear trying to climb into his deer stand.

