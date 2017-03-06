SC Severe Weather Awareness Week

An example of two Midland weather radios. (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The Midlands certainly has had it's fair share of severe weather other the last two years. From the historic 2015 Flood, to Hurricane Matthew, tornadoes in January and February, we have certainly see the impacting weather in the Midlands.

March 5th to March 11th is Severe Weather Awareness Week for the Palmetto state as we prepare for the spring severe weather's potential this year. Although most of the thunderstorms that occur in the state are non-severe, there have been some thunderstorms that have been severe. Damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail and even tornadoes have impacted our communities.

The National Weather Services in Columbia, SC merits meteorologists for severe weather preparation and has designated your WLTX News19 Weather Team as ambassadors of the Weather Ready Nation. This distinction indicates that a Weather Ready Nation Ambassador makes a priority to prepare the public for potential disasters, promoting outreach activities and making the general public more aware and prepared for impacting weather.

To go along with Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Carolina, WLTX News19 has partnered again with Midlands Radio Corporation and beginning Monday, you can purchase a Midlands radio at your Kroger and Academy Sports stores throughout The Midlands at a special discounted rate. We will also have Weather Radio Expos that you can purchase and have our team program for you. If you already have a Midlands radio and need help re-programming it, we would be able to do that for you as well. The programming of your radios is free of charge.

As always, you can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

(© 2017 WLTX)