S.C. Sites Among Those Highlighted by U.S. Civil Rights Trail

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX, AP) - Eight South Carolina destinations and nine historic sites are among those highlighted by a civil rights tourism initiative launched as a part of the MLK holiday weekend.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a tourism website and campaign, which highlights more than 130 historic sites throughout the South linked to the modern civil rights movement. Visitors can explore the website through its interactive map, search by state or experience the movement by selecting from a number of civil rights topics. The website also features a timeline of significant dates and a photo gallery.

The following destinations and historic sites are included on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail:

Charleston, "The City That Opened Our Eyes"

Columbia, "Tread a Troubled Path to Equality"

Greenville, "A Place of Prayer From Post Civil War to Present Day"

Greenwood, Learn From the Father of the Civil Rights Movement

Orangeburg, "Sit-ins, Protests and the Persistence of Students in the Fight for Desegregation"

Rock Hill

Summerton, "Laying the Groundwork for Desegregation"

St. Helena Island, "A Place of Hope and Opportunity"

Fourteen states including all of the Deep South have joined together to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which was unveiled as part of the MLK holiday weekend.

Individual Southern states have used such promotions for years. But Alabama tourism director Lee Sentell says the states have never before joined together in a single push to bolster civil rights tourism.Travel South USA, which is funded by state tourism agencies, has launched civilrightstrail.com and is placing advertisements to promote the trail.

