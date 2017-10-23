SC Stands to Lose $262 Million If DACA Is Dismantled

A new report says the country stands to lose billions of dollars if DACA is eliminated. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A new report says the country stands to lose billions of dollars if DACA is eliminated.

They're the group of DREAMers who were able to apply for a two year renewable work permit if they passed a background check. DACA---Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals---has been an economic lifeline for 800,000 people across the country.

President Donald Trump has now canceled the program and put it in the hands of Congress to see what happens next.

According to the University of Southern California, who broke down the numbers by state, South Carolina stands to lose a whopping $262,700,000 per year if DACA is eliminated.

Every Congressional District stands to lose some money, but Greenville and Spartanburg Counties would lose the most. They have 1,500 total DACA recipients and face an annual GDP (Gross Domestic Product) loss of $61,600,000 if they removed DACA workers.

The Charleston and Beaufort area is a close second with 1,200 DACA recipients and an annual GDP loss of $50,500,000.

Statewide, there are a total of 6,400 DACA recipients.

Juan Carlos Rivera is one of them. He's working and going to college in South Carolina

"We all have to do our part in society and a business like this we create jobs," he says.

His family owns Tacos Nayarit on Percival Road and they also employ DACA workers. "I don't know really... I don't know what's going to happen," he said.

It's that uncertainty for him, his employees, his customers, his family, that has him on the edge.

"It's just scary because there's no okay we are doing it or not.. it's just kind of like wait and see what happens," said Rivera.

Learning about the DACA recipients in the state, Juan Carlos was left stunned. "Wow that's crazy that's a big number," he said.

It gives him hope that he'll have some sort of solution soon.

"It's all about the money so they have to really think about what they'll do with us" he said.

Here is the link to the original study, along with the Interactive map that shows the projected impact of the DACA loss on the economy: http://dornsife.usc.edu/csii/daca-map/



