SC State Names New Athletics Director

Stacy Danley, SCSU Director of Athletics (Photo: SC State University)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina State University has a new athletics director, according to a statement from the University.

Stacy Danley will fill the Director of Athletics position immediately, SC State President James E. Clark announced Monday. Danley joins SC State after spending the last two years with the SLD Sports Marketing Group.

The Auburn University graduate succeeds Paul Bryant, who resigned as Bulldog athletics director in December to accept a similar position at Grambling State University. Doug Robertson, head women's basketball coach at SC State, had been serving as acting AD for the Bulldogs.

"I am delighted to welcome Stacy Danley to the Bulldog family and to the senior leadership team of this university. With his many years of experience in athletics management, marketing and fundraising, I believe Mr. Danley is poised to enhance the SC State athletics program," said President Clark.

"I look forward to him demonstrating his strong talents and abilities by improving the overall management of athletics, including building a more financially sound, revenue-generating program that focuses on fundraising and expanding the fan experience. More importantly, however, I expect him to work to enhance our number one priority – the academic performance of our students, and then building more winning teams," Clark continued.

Danley, who has 21 years of experience in athletics administration, formerly served as Athletics Director at Alabama State and Tuskegee universities. He also worked for the J.F. Smith Group, the Southeastern Conference and Auburn, his alma mater.

"I am honored to be selected as the next athletics director for the historic athletic programs at SC State University. I am excited to join Clark's team and serve under his leadership. I look forward to working with the athletics staff, coaches and student athletes, as well as university family and friends as we seek to build the next great chapter of a powerhouse athletics program," said Danley.

The former Auburn University running back spent eight years (1997-2005) at his alma mater, six years as the assistant athletic director for External Affairs, before being promoted to associate athletic director for External Affairs. He spent his last two years at Auburn as the associate athletic director and men's sports coordinator, overseeing six Olympic sports.



He lettered four years as a running back at Auburn University, where he earned All-SEC honors and was named the SEC Sophomore of the Year among his athletic accomplishments. Following his collegiate career, Danley signed NFL contracts with the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts.

After his professional football career, Danley returned to Auburn, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1993 and a Master's in education administration in 1996.

While completing his master's degree, he spent two years as a graduate assistant in the Auburn athletic department, working in the compliance office where he provided support with NCAA and SEC legislative interpretations.

After completing his Master's degree, Danley moved on to the SEC office where, he spent two years working in compliance, championships and event management.

Danley and his wife Stephanie have three children -- Lawson, Trace and Landon.

