SC teacher shortage getting worse (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Classroom sizes are getting bigger, because teachers just aren't sticking around. Nearly 5000 teachers across the state did not return to their position for the current school year.

"Any of us, we can name the teachers that influenced our lives," said Kwamine Gilyard, the coordinator of teacher recruitment for Richland School District One.

Unfortunately, teachers here in South Carolina aren't staying for long.

"We've seen a bigger shortage this school year and as we're recruiting for next school year," Gilyard said.

Gilyard says every year just gets harder.

"People are leaving the profession before the first five years," Gilyard said.

According to a study by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA), almost 5000 certified teachers did not return to any teaching position last year.

"So that creates a need for teachers, and then the colleges aren't producing the teachers to fill the need that's there," Gilyard said.

CERRA's report also shows that the number of students graduating in education programs are dropping too.

"[It's] the job expectations in comparison with the compensation," Gilyard said.

Gilyard says Richland One has tried to attract and retain teachers through added bonuses, as well as getting students involved in their teacher cadets program.

"The hope for those programs is to convince those students that when they go to college to choose education as a major," Gilyard said.

But ultimately, Gilyard says they are looking to legislators to help bridge the gap.

"I think that's important for the legislators to look at how do we make the salaries for teachers in South Carolina competitive," Gilyard said.

Gilyard says the future is what's at stake.

"What our society is built on is our educational system, and it's really crucial that we get this right," Gilyard said.

There is a bill in the Senate requiring school districts to pay a wage that is at minimum equal to other Southeastern states, with state funds making up the difference. We reached out to Senator John Courson, the chairman of the senate education committee, he says it is too early to tell how this bill will fare.

(© 2017 WLTX)