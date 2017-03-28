SC Teen Reportedly Struck with Belt After Violating Curfew, Father Charged

Sekari Arrie Feely (Photo: Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A Rock Hill father is facing charges after allegedly striking his teen daughter with a belt for violating curfew.

Sekari Arrie Feely, 36, was charged with assault Saturday after Rock Hill police responded to reports of a man with a gun.

Sonny Feely is the teen's grandfather who lives in the home. Sonny told NBC Charlotte that his granddaughter showed up at their home around 2 a.m., past curfew, with her boyfriend and a couple friends. Sonny says she had previously "mouthed off" to her father, 36-year-old Sekari Arrie Feely, on the phone saying, "I'll do what I want to do."

According to police reports, Sekari told officers his daughter's boyfriend presented a gun. However, the supposed gun was later purported to be a BB gun.

The report says that the teen and her boyfriend say she was knocked to the ground with a belt strike from her father and was struck again.

Sonny admits that his son hit the teen with a belt twice. He says the teen was not hurt. The grandfather also noted that his son is a single father and has had custody of his daughter for five years now.

© 2017 WCNC.COM