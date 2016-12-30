WLTX
Close

SC Waffle House Robbed During Dinner

wltx 9:28 AM. EST December 30, 2016

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Police say two suspects made off with cash from a South Carolina Waffle House after a brazen armed robbery at dinnertime.

WYFF-TV reports  that the suspects came to the restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspects demanded money from the register and showed a gun.

Authorities didn't say how much cash was stolen from the restaurant just north of Greenville Technical College.


