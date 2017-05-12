SC Woman Hit Son Because He Didn't Make Her a Mother's Day Card, Police Say

Shontrell Yurmeish (Photo: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Spartangburg, SC (WLTX), WSPA) - Spartanburg officers have arrested a mother who they say hit her son because he made a Mother's Day card for his grandmother and not her.

Shontrell Yurmeish Murphy, 30, is charged with cruelty to children torture, deprivation..

According to officers, the 6-year-old came come Thursday with a card that he had made. When his mother realized it hadn't been made for her, she became upset, officers say, and snatched it away from him.

Officers say the woman tore the card into pieces, then hit the boy hard a few times several times. The boy's sister witnessed the assault, according to officers.

She also reportedly told officers that his mother hit the boy all the time. The grandmother said the boy was struck three times, according to officers.

The boy’s grandmother said she saw Murphy hit the boy three times in the head.

Murphy allegedly told police the boy had behavioral problems in school and wants to discipline him, and that she didn't think she hit him too hard.

The boy was taken to the hospital to be examined.

