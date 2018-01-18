SC Woman Missing, Deputies Searching for Her

Tyeshia Foster

Union County, SC (WLTX) - Union County deputies are looking for a missing woman.

Tyeshia Foster hasn't been seen since 2 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic call on Rogerstown Road in the Jonesville area of Union County. Deputies have tracked her from Rogerstown Road across Furman Fendley Highway and to the area of New Hope Church Road.

Bloodhound units are still tracking and a SLED helicopter is still flying the area looking for her. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

Deputies say her condition is our main concern due to the cold and tracking through creeks and rough terrain.

If anyone sees Foster or has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1612.



