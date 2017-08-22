SCANA CEO Taken to Hospital Before VC Summer Testimony

SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh speaks on the decision to stop construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The chief executive of a utility has been taken to the hospital ahead of his planned testimony to senators who are investigating a now-abandoned nuclear project in South Carolina.



SCANA chief financial officer Jimmy Addison told a Senate panel on Tuesday that CEO Kevin Marsh couldn't give his prepared presentation because he had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. Addison did not give specifics at the time, but SCE&G later tweeted his symptoms were caused by kidney stones.

SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh was taken by company personnel to local hospital after experiencing pain. Believed to be symptoms from kidney stones. — SCE&G (@scegnews) August 22, 2017

They later said he would be released later in the afternoon.

Marsh was sitting in the meeting room earlier Tuesday but left mid-way through the agenda.



Marsh is CEO of the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.



SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper decided July 31 to abandon two partly built nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia after jointly spending $10 billion, much of that paid by customers.



Both chambers have created committees to investigate the decision. Tuesday's meeting was the Senate panel's first. Addison was the first utility executive to speak. A House panel meets Wednesday for the first time.



