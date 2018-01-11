Scattered Showers, A Few Storms Today

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Scattered showers and a few storms are possible today, but dry weather will return over the weekend.

A cold front will approach the area today. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 70s for the second day in a row.

Showers and a few storms are expected later today. The main line of rain will move through late this afternoon into the evening hours. The risk of severe weather is low, but if a strong or severe storm does develop, the greatest risk will be damaging winds.

The rain will move out later tonight, colder air will be spilling into the Midlands. Low temperatures will start off in the middle 40s Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Saturday afternoon.

The cool, dry weather will continue Sunday. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. High temperatures Sunday will only top out in the middle 40s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly sunny and chilly. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 40s.

