SCDNR Offers Free Boat Inspections Over Memorial Day Weekend

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during Memorial Day weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will once again be conducting courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings around the state.

SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

COURTESY BOAT INSPECTION SITES:

Saturday, May 27:

York County: Ebenezer Landing- Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing- Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to noon

Horry County: Conway Marina Landing- New Peachtree, 10 a.m. to noon

Sunday, May 28:

Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp- Lake Hartwell, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairfield County: Wateree State Park- Lake Wateree, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 29:

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing- ICW South of Charleston Harbor, 10 a.m. to noon

Pickens County: Gap Hill Landing- Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to noon

Memorial Day weekend is one of the year’s busiest weekends on state waters.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

For a copy of South Carolina's boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit the SCDNR website.

