SCDOT Holds Forum on I-26 Widening Project

Chapin, SC (WLTX) -- Lexington County residents had a chance to give input on the I-26 widening project Tuesday night at Chapin High School. It's a 16 mile stretch between the Pomeria/Little Mountain exit and the Broad River Road exit.

The project, which will cost about $300 million, would add more lanes in each direction, as well as upgrade exit ramps and replace overpass bridges.

Chris Cutlip moved to Chapin a few months ago from Indiana because of a job relocation. He drives I-26 every day.

"We bought a house in the neighborhood close to the interstate, so I wanted to see how the changes would impact where we live and our way of life. My biggest concern is my neighborhood is next to the highway, so I was asking questions about noise barriers," said Cutlip.

More than 71,000 people travel on that stretch of I-26 every day, and Michael Hood, the project manager, said the project will help traffic flow.

"It provides additional capacity, which will make it safer. It also provides new interchange configuration, which will provide safety and better flow of traffic," said Hood.

Cutlip said he understands the need to widen the interstate, but he hopes SCDOT will take into consideration the public's concerns before making a final decision.

Construction should begin in late 2018 and is expected to take four years to complete.

