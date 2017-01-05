SCDOT Prepping Roads for Snow

(Photo: SCDOT)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is already preparing the roads for the anticipated winter mix in the Midlands this weekend.

The group posted to Twitter on Thursday that all 46 counties in South Carolina will prepare for the snow and ice. One post shows trucks on the roads in Fairfield, York, and Chester counties.

SCDOT crews pretreating I-77 today in Fairfield, Chester and York counties pic.twitter.com/mASqSbECsY — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 5, 2017

SCDOT released a statement earlier today that crews would begin preparing for the snow and ice removal on Thursday by laying out salt on interstates and major routes. They will continue to monitor the road conditions on Friday rotating on 24 hours shifts.

The Midlands should expect rain to turn into sleet and snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Some parts could reach up to two inches of snow.

Make sure to keep updated on the weather by checking the forecasts on our website and following meteorologists Jim Gandy, Daniel Bonds, Efren Afante, and Christine Gallagher on Twitter.

(© 2017 WLTX)