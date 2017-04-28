SCDOT Secretary Calls on Legislature to Pass Work Zone Safety Bill

Three SC DOT workers have been killed in the line of duty recenty. They and the other 71 SC DOT workers killed throughout the history of the agency were recognized during a Worker's Memorial Day Ceremony at SCDOT Headquarters.

APRIL 28, 2017 - Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall demanded legislative action on the Work Zone Safety bill Friday during a ceremony recognizing all 73 SCDOT workers slain in the line of duty throughout the history of the agency.

Secretary Hall spoke simply but passionately about the Work Zone Safety bill currently before the South Carolina Senate. "I once again call on the General Assembly to pass the work zone safety bill. Enough is enough. It is deserved, it is essential, it’s not an inconvenience to anybody. It has been earned. And it is time."

In an interview moments later, she extended her remarks about the bill, crafted to increase penalties for speeding in work zones, stepped up enforcement of traffic laws in these zones, and other provisions such as flashing blue lights in work zones to increase visibility and awareness of the construction zones.

"We’ve had far too many fatalities in our work zones. These are dedicated men and women, in our maintenance units primarily, that are out on the roads every day working. And we’ve had a tremendous number of fatalities and injuries and serious injuries on the job by people being careless driving through the work zones, speeding through the work zones, distracted driving, even impaired drivers that strike our individuals that are often working just inches away from a speeding vehicle. We believe the Work Zone Safety Bill is absolutely essential in order to provide some protection or some measure of protection for these dedicated men and women."

With six days remaining in the legislative session and other bills of interest to the SCDOT before the legislature, such as the so called gas tax bill, passage is uncertain at this time.

The agency recognized three SC DOT workers recently killed in Aiken and Rock Hill during a Worker's Memorial Day ceremony in front of the department's headquarters in downtown Columbia.

A clearly emotional Secretary shared private moments with family members attending the event, handing roses to the widows of slain workers. Secretary Hall said the SCDOT is truly a family. "I think once you’re part of the DOT family, you’re always part of the DOT family and it’s bigger than just the employee. It often extends to the families. One of the gentlemen that we talked about today, his son was standing behind me, who works for the agency. His fiancé was standing behind me, who works for the agency. DOT is truly one big family, it really is. It’s important to recognize their sacrifices at a solemn occasion like today."

