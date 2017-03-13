SCDOT Seeks Public Input on Two Midlands Projects

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - ​The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) wants your input on two upcoming projects in the Midlands.

I-77 Northbound Pavement Improvements in Richland County

SCDOT is proposing pavement improvements to a 5.45-mile section of I-77 Northbound, from the Killian Road to the Blythewood Road interchanges, in Richland County to upgrade ride and overall condition to that of neighboring sections of I-77.

After considering public comments, SCDOT hopes to recommend the project be included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

You can submit your comments by email or by mail to Ms. Vivian Patterson, 955 Park St., P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202. All comments are due by the close of business on April 3, 2017.

Five Bridge Jackings in Newberry County

SCDOT is proposing an amendment to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) to include right-of-way funding for five (5) bridge jackings along the I-26 rehabilitation project, from near mile marker (MM) 60 to near MM 75 in Newberry County.

The bridges will be raised to meet the required vertical clearance standards along I-26 for completion of the rehab project. The projected cost of the jackings is $125,000.

The five bridges on I-26 in Newberry County include:

S-36-32 (Jalapa Road) Bridge

S-36-81 (Old Whitmire Highway)

SC 121 Bridge

S-36-44 (Mt. Bethel Garmany Road) Bridge

And the Indian Creek Twin Bridges on I-26

After considering public comments, SCDOT expects to recommend the projects be included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

