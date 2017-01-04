WLTX
SCDOT Preparing Roads for Possible Snow, Icy Conditions

January 04, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will prepare the state's roads for anticipated snow and ice that's expected this weekend in parts of the state.

The agency said they're currently monitoring forecasts and changing conditions. 

Right now, their crews are preparing their snow and ice removal equipment in all 46 conditions in case they have to be deployed. On Thursday, crews in the Upstate will begin pre-treating interstates and major routes with a salt mixture. A day later, crews in the Midlands and Pee Dee will start pretreating roads.

All SCDOT units are stocked with salt, sand, brine, and other materials used in de-icing operations. 

The agency expects crews will work on rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday as part of the preparation. 

