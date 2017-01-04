SCDOT Preparing Roads for Possible Snow, Icy Conditions

SCDOT trucks load up with tons of sand and salt to treat the roads. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will prepare the state's roads for anticipated snow and ice that's expected this weekend in parts of the state.

The agency said they're currently monitoring forecasts and changing conditions.

Forecast: Possible Wintry Weather Still Likely for the Midlands

Right now, their crews are preparing their snow and ice removal equipment in all 46 conditions in case they have to be deployed. On Thursday, crews in the Upstate will begin pre-treating interstates and major routes with a salt mixture. A day later, crews in the Midlands and Pee Dee will start pretreating roads.

All SCDOT units are stocked with salt, sand, brine, and other materials used in de-icing operations.

The agency expects crews will work on rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday as part of the preparation.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page