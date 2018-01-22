SCDOT Worker Dies Two Months Before Retirement

Jeffrie Todd McAbee (Photo: SCDOT)

York County, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a nearly 30-year veteran of the agency died on the job.

Jeffrie Todd McAbee died Friday of a heart attack in York County, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall said.

McAbee was a mechanic in the York County Maintenance department, and was working when he collapsed.

He'd been with the agency since 1988, and was planning on retiring on March 21, when he would have reached 30 years of service

"Jeffrie was a family man and loved to tell others about the wonderful people in his life," Hall said in a statement. "He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Sherry Lee, their two sons Travis and Jacob, one grandson and a second one on the way, a brother and nieces and nephews."

