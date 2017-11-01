School Board Chairman Accused of Hitting Child with Belt

Tony Junious (Photo: Clarendon County Sheriff)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - A Clarendon County School Board chairman is facing charges after he reportedly struck his son with a belt.

Tony Junious. 41, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

A Department of Social Services worker says an 8 year old boy told them he'd gotten a whipping from his adoptive father with a belt.

The DSS worker says the child had bruises on the buttocks and legs, and showed pictures of the injuries to a school resource officer.

Junious is now out on bond.

