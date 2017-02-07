School Board Members Speak On the New Secretary of Education

Richland Two School Board Trustees meet to discuss the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2017-18. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - In a historic vote the U.S. Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos to be Secretary of Education.

"The Senate being equally divided, the Vice President votes in the affirmative and the nomination is confirmed,” says Vice President Mike Pence

Mr. Pence broke the 50-50 tie in favor of DeVos' confirmation, the first time a vice president has broken a tie on a cabinet level nomination.

"it's important that we now work with the department of education in the best way that we can,” says Craig Plank, with the Richland Two School Board.

Through her nomination and confirmation, DeVos’ views have raised red flags for educators.

"She comes with a lack of background in education, what we think of typical public education,” says Richland Two School Board Chair James Manning.

DeVos has been an long-time advocate for public school alternatives, including using public tax dollars to fund private schools.

"That adds more pressure to our budgets, because we do have unfunded mandates coming from the federal government and coming from the state,” says Plank. “So what does that mean that we are able to do with an already tight budget?"

Plank went up to Washington D.C. with the South Carolina School Board Association last month to meet with Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham on DeVos' confirmation.

"As public officials, representing the public education, we felt like it would be worth going over there,” says Plank. “We did not actually get a chance to speak to Senator Scott or Senator Graham, but we were able to write handwritten cards that expressed our concerns and thoughts on the matter."

In a Facebook post, Senator graham wrote that "It's long overdue that we bring this type of outside-the-box thinking to our education system. As Secretary, Mrs. Betsy DeVos will bring new energy to the Department of Education."

“At the end of the day my focus as the board chair for Richland Two is to make sure that we provide the best education for the students that we have,” says Manning.

Manning says while he has his concerns about the way education could change nationally, he's focused on what he can do here in South Carolina.

"We have a lot of work to do in South Carolina,” says Manning. “We have the Abbeville case, school buses that need funding, teaching and recruitment that we need funding for.”

“So what my hope is that our legislature and the state of South Carolina really focuses on our needs and what we need in our state and not get distracted with some of the national attention that is taking us away from the work we need to be doing."

DeVos spent three decades as a charter school advocate. She is expected to work with the president to expand the school voucher program.



