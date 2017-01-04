School Bus Involved in Morning Accident

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
Still a Lot of Uncertainty in Winter Weather ForecastJan. 3, 2017, 8:25 p.m.
-
LIRR commuter train derails in Brooklyn; more than 100 hurtJan. 4, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
Bill Would Require Uniforms for All SC Public School…Jan. 3, 2017, 7:23 p.m.