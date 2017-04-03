Districts Cancel Afterschool Activities Due to Storms

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Some school districts are cancelling classes due to the threat of severe weather Monday afternoon.

Richland School District One

The distirc announced they've stop call programs that had previously been scheduled.

The cancellations include the 21st Century Community Learning Centers afterschool programs at W.A. Perry Middle School and St. Andrews Middle School, athletics tutorial programs and all afterschool athletics activities (practices and games).

Afterschool child care programs at district schools will continue to operate as scheduled. Parents can pick up their children from those programs as they normally do.

Lexington District One

The district said that after careful monitoring, they're cancelling events.

All after-school programs, athletic practices or events, adult education classes, other school or district-related meetings, events or extra-curricular activities scheduled for after school or evening are affected.

Lexington-Richland School District Five

They're canceling all afterschool activities and events for elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools due to the threat of severe weather.

This includes afterschool programs for elementary schools and all sporting events.



"This decision is being made in an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, parents and staff," the district said. "The weather forecast indicates the strong possibility of heavy rain, hail and high winds throughout the district. As always, safety is our top priority."

The district says they have the option of making further announcements using the district's automatic telephone system.





