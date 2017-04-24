F.J. DeLaine Elementary School and Mayewood Middle were two schools recommended to close ahead of the 2017-2018 school year. The cuts would save the Sumter School District $3.6 million. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter School Board was faced with a tough decision to close two schools in the district at the end of the school year during their board meeting on Monday night.

F.J. DeLaine Elementary and Mayewood Middle Schools were on the chopping block. That was the recommendation by the finance committee and financial consultant Scott Allan. The recommendation comes as the district battles to make up for a $6.2 million deficit. Budget cuts were made in January to offset the deficit, but the issues remain.

Collectively the two schools enroll 320 students and hold 65 staff and teaching position. The closing of the two schools would cut a much needed $3,6 million from the 2017-2018 budget. However, Allan’s recommendations were not well received by parents or several board members.

“It's always the rural schools that suffer the most,” says board chair Rev. Daryl McGhaney. He believes there should be time to think of other options.

"What's the rush?” asks McGhaney. “The people need time to have some input. Don't slam it down their throats and say ok we're gonna close schools."

Vice Chairman Karen Michalik recommended the board create a committee to get community input and explore other ideas.

Dr. Johnny Hilton says the option to close the two schools makes sense.

"We're in a mess, we're broke,” he says. “We hired a consultant to help us get out of this financial mess that we find ourselves in. So, we can either listen to him or we cannot."

Dr. Hilton says it cost $10,000/pupil at smaller schools like FJ DeLaine and Mayewood. It cost $6,000/pupil at larger schools.

Dr. Hilton also says that student achievement is higher at the larger schools. Some parents disagreed.

“We know that the smaller the class sizes, the more one on one teaching these students get,” says Calvin Bennet, concerned parent. “So that is a blatant lie!”

Parents say the distance to the next school is also an issue.

"My son is a 6th grader, he'll be in the 7th grade next year and they already get up quite early to catch the school bus,” says Alex Dukes. “I just think it's ridiculous that I heard some parents say that their kids get up at 5-5:30am to catch the bus."

The board came out of executive session and voted not to approve the financial recommendations from the finance committee.

They say they want to have further discussion with superintendent Dr. Frank Baker and financial consultant Scott Allan.



