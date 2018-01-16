WLTX
Schools Closed, Delayed Wednesday Due to Wintry Weather

The winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the Midlands for much of Wednesday.

wltx 6:08 PM. EST January 16, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands are choosing to delay or close classes Wednesday because of the threat of wintry weather.

 Here is the list of districts and what their plans are so far:

Ben Lippen Schools - Closed Wednesday 

Calhoun County Schools - Two hour delay 

Centura College - Closed Wednesday 

Fairfield County Schools - Closed Wednesday 

Gray Collegiate Academy - Closed Wednesday

Kershaw County Schools - Closed Wednesday 

Lexington District 1 - Two hour delay. 

Lexington District 2 - Two hour delay

Lexington District 3 - Two hour delay 

B-L Primary School: 9:45 am
B-L Elementary School: 9:45 am
B-L Middle School: 9:50 am
B-L High School: 9:55 am

Lexington District 4 - Two hour delay 

Lexington-Richland 5 - Two hour delay

Newberry County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Richland District 1 - Closed Wednesday

Richland District 2 - Closed Wednesday 

Saluda County Schools - Two hour delay

For a full and up-to-date list of closings and delays, go to the WLTX Closings Page.


 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


