Schools Closed, Delayed Wednesday Due to Wintry Weather

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands are choosing to delay or close classes Wednesday because of the threat of wintry weather.
Here is the list of districts and what their plans are so far:
Ben Lippen Schools - Closed Wednesday
Calhoun County Schools - Two hour delay
Centura College - Closed Wednesday
Fairfield County Schools - Closed Wednesday
Gray Collegiate Academy - Closed Wednesday
Kershaw County Schools - Closed Wednesday
Lexington District 1 - Two hour delay.
Lexington District 2 - Two hour delay
Lexington District 3 - Two hour delay
B-L Primary School: 9:45 am
B-L Elementary School: 9:45 am
B-L Middle School: 9:50 am
B-L High School: 9:55 am
Lexington District 4 - Two hour delay
Lexington-Richland 5 - Two hour delay
Newberry County Schools - Closed Wednesday
Richland District 1 - Closed Wednesday
Richland District 2 - Closed Wednesday
Saluda County Schools - Two hour delay
