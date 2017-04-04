Some Schools to Dismiss Early Wednesday Due to Threat of Storms

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Some local schools are already making the decision to dismiss early because of the threat of severe storms Wednesday.

Lexington School District Two announced they will dismiss high school and middle school students on at 11:00 a.m. The dismissal of elementary schools will begin at 12:00 noon.

They say high schools will not observe delayed start on Wednesday morning; high school students are to report to school in the morning at the regular day schedule time. Half-day students are not to report to school. All after-school and evening activities and events for elementary, middle and high schools on April 5 are canceled including after-school child care programs for elementary schools and all sports practices and events.

The district says If severe weather occurs before the early dismissal of students, the schools will shelter students in place. School district leaders will continue to monitor weather and road conditions closely. Any announcements will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.

Lexington School District 3 will also release schools early as follows:

Batesburg-Leesville Prim ary: 10:30 a.m.

ary: 10:30 a.m. Batesburg-Leesville Elementary: 10:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. Batesburg-Leesville High: 11:05 a.m.

11:05 a.m. Batesburg-Leesville Middle: 11:25 a.m.

Additionally, there will be no after school programs at Batesburg-Leesville Primary or Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and no athletic practices or games (both home and away) at Batesburg-Leesville Middle or Batesburg-Leesville High on Wednesday

Students at all District 3 schools will have the opportunity to receive a bag lunch to take with them as they leave school.



Gray Collegiate Academy, a charter school in West Columbia, will be closed all day on Wednesday.

