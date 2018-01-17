Schools Closed, Delayed Wednesday Due to Wintry Weather

File (Photo: AP/WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands are choosing to delay or close classes Wednesday because of the threat of wintry weather.

Here is the list of districts and what their plans are so far:

Ben Lippen Schools - Closed Wednesday

Benedict College - Closed today; only essential personnel report

Calhoun County Schools - Two hour delay

Cardinal Newman School - Closed Wednesday

Centura College - Closed Wednesday

Fairfield County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Gray Collegiate Academy - Closed Wednesday

Kershaw County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Lee County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Lexington District 1 - Closed Wednesday

Lexington District 2 - Closed Wednesday

Lexington District 3 - Closed Wednesday

Lexington District 4 - Closed Wednesday

Lexington-Richland 5 - Closed Wednesday

Newberry College - Two hour delay

Newberry County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Richland District 1 - Closed Wednesday

Richland District 2 - Closed Wednesday

Saluda County Schools - Closed Wednesday

