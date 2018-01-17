WLTX
Schools Closed, Delayed Wednesday Due to Wintry Weather

Efren's AM Forecast l Wednesday 1/17/2018

wltx 7:24 AM. EST January 17, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands are choosing to delay or close classes Wednesday because of the threat of wintry weather.

 Here is the list of districts and what their plans are so far:

Ben Lippen Schools - Closed Wednesday 

Benedict College - Closed today; only essential personnel report 

Calhoun County Schools - Two hour delay 

Cardinal Newman School - Closed Wednesday

Centura College - Closed Wednesday 

Fairfield County Schools - Closed Wednesday 

Gray Collegiate Academy - Closed Wednesday

Kershaw County Schools - Closed Wednesday 

Lee County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Lexington District 1 - Closed Wednesday 

Lexington District 2 - Closed Wednesday 

Lexington District 3 - Closed Wednesday 

Lexington District 4 - Closed Wednesday 

Lexington-Richland 5 - Closed Wednesday

Newberry College - Two hour delay

Newberry County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Richland District 1 - Closed Wednesday

Richland District 2 - Closed Wednesday 

Saluda County Schools - Closed Wednesday 

For a full and up-to-date list of closings and delays, go to the WLTX Closings Page.


 

