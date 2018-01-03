Richland School Districts, 1, 2, Kershaw County Closing Early

Back of school bus with a sign (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands have chosen to either delay or close schools Wednesday due to the extreme cold or threat of wintry precipitation.

Closing early:

Kershaw County - Elementary will dismiss at 12:45, middle and high at 1 p.m.

Richland School District 1 - Elementary schools to dismiss at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 1 p.m. high school at 12:15 p.m.

Richland School District 2 - Dismissing early. Middle school to dismiss 12:30 p.m. elementary at 1 p.m. high school 1:00 p.m.; all afternoon events are cancelled.

Lexington School District 4 - Early Childhood Center 12:15; Sandhills Primary 12:30; Sandhills Elementary 12:30; Frances Mack Intermediate 1:55; Sandhills Middle 1:25; Freshman Academy 1:45; Swansea High 2:00

The following districts will be closed:

Lee County Schools

Orangeburg District 3

Orangeburg District 4

Orangeburg District 5

Sumter County Schools

For a full and constantly updated list of closings, go to the WLTX closings page.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens for the entire region overnight, and likely won't be above freezing until after 12 p.m. Some areas may dip into the single digits.

In Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties, a winter storm watch is in effect, meaning those areas could see snow.

