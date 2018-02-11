SCHP: One Dead After Driving Wrong Way on I-26, Crashing into Tractor Trailer

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after driving the wrong way on I-26 and crashing into a tractor trailer Sunday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on I-26 East near mile marker 119 (Dixiana) in Lexington County, according to lance corporal Matt Southern with Highway Patrol.

Southern says the driver of a 2016 Hyundai was traveling west in the eastbound lane of I-26 when he collided with a tractor trailer. Both vehicles then ran off the right side of the road and caught fire.

The surviving driver of the tractor trailer, Thurman Hunter from Knightdale, NC, was wearing his seat belt. It is not known at this time is the deceased driver was wearing a seat belt, according to trooper Southern.

The accident remains under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.

