Alan Wilson speaks to reporters on March 30, 2016. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (AP) - South Carolina's attorney general agrees that the state Supreme Court should resolve questions over whether Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster could pick his replacement if Gov. Nikki Haley becomes U.N. ambassador.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, Attorney General Alan Wilson agreed with state Senator Tom Davis that the justices should settle a disagreement on whether a constitutional amendment changing the lines of succession is in effect. But Wilson makes it clear he takes no legal position on their finding.

If the 2014 vote is in effect, Senate President Pro Tem, Hugh Leatherman could easily keep his leadership post. Regardless, the Senate's leader has refused to become lieutenant governor.

Last month, House Speaker Jay Lucas and House Judiciary Chairman Greg Delleney asked the high court to throw out Davis's request.